AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Up 450.4% in March

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 450.4% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AIA Group Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $41.31 on Monday. AIA Group has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

