Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACRDF opened at $0.67 on Monday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10.

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

