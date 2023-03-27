Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the February 28th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.