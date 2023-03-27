CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,000 shares, an increase of 253.7% from the February 28th total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,006.7 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.79 on Monday. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86.
About CapitaLand India Trust
