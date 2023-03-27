CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,000 shares, an increase of 253.7% from the February 28th total of 512,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,006.7 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.79 on Monday. CapitaLand India Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

About CapitaLand India Trust

CapitaLand India Trust is a property trust, which engages in owning income-producing real estate. It is involved in developing and acquiring land or uncompleted developments used as business parks. Its real estate portfolio includes International Tech Park Bangalore and Chennai, CyberVale, CyberPearl, aVance Hyderabad and Pune, and Arshiya Warehouses.

