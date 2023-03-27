The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,307 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

