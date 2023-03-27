Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 585 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned about 0.19% of THOR Industries worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 410.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $76.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

