Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GRMN opened at $95.92 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

