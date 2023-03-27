Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

GE stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $94.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3,045.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

