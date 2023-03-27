Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

