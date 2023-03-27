Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 740 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 537,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.54 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,208. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

