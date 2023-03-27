Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 949,200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,961,000 after acquiring an additional 570,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

