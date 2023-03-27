Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,656,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,969,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $87.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

