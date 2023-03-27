Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 4,970 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

