Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys Shares of 17,890 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

DAPR opened at $29.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

