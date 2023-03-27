Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 5,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Mosaic by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

See Also

