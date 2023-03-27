Sage Capital Advisors llc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sage Capital Advisors llc cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FTSM opened at $59.70 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

