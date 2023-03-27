Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

ADX stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $121,098.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.