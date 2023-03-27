BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 0.6% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 179.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,244,000 after acquiring an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after buying an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $108.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

