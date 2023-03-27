Sage Capital Advisors llc Buys 772 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FAUG opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $304.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

