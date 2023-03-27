50,870 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,481,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,225,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,807,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.