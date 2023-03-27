Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,915,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HIX opened at $4.74 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

