BMS Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.