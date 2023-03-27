Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $133.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.49. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

