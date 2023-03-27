BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

MO stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.