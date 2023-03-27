25,701 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Purchased by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 178,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,244,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $88.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.