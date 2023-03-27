BMS Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $543.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $535.22 and a 200 day moving average of $489.31. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

