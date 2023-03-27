BMS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $329.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $341.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

