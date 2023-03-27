BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 311.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 145.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 412,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,604 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 200.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $61,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $652.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $646.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.55. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

