BMS Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,502 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 5.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,086,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 179,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 78,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

IUSB opened at $46.27 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

