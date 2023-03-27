BMS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 428 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,783,000 after purchasing an additional 163,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entegris by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,085 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 452,103 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,044,000 after acquiring an additional 378,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $77.84 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,389.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

