Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 27.1% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,106,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $241.05 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

