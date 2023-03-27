BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.52. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $135.17.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

