Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $134.42 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

