BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,575 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,407,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150,330 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

