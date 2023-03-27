Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Buys 752 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2,263.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $71.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

