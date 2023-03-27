iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,125 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 300.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,221,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 916,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,442.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 726,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 697,506 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,425,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,931,000 after purchasing an additional 634,757 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $46.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

