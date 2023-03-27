iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is CCG Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CCG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

