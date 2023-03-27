Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 486.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

