MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.36 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $24.06 or 0.00086621 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $107.09 million and $5.36 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00029484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00198920 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,792.59 or 1.00047554 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.17561129 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $6,326,352.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

