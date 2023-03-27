Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $628,288.85 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00060285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006903 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017600 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

