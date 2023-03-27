Veritaseum Price Down 9.5% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $63.51 million and $3,033.49 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $29.54 or 0.00106350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00330845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.60 or 0.25878375 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.