IoTeX Price Tops $0.0252 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $237.71 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00330845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.60 or 0.25878375 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009677 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,763,702 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.