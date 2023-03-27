EAC Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 27th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 118.6% higher against the dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $7,456.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00331973 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02278008 USD and is up 28.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,053.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

