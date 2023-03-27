SafeMoon V2 Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market capitalization of $131.52 million and approximately $958,033.59 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00330845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,183.60 or 0.25878375 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,790,859,427 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. The official message board for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

