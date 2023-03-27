Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Options Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 29,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.62.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $101.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.