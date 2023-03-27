America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Position Boosted by Magnolia Group LLC

Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares during the quarter. America’s Car-Mart accounts for 7.2% of Magnolia Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned 11.39% of America’s Car-Mart worth $52,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 343.6% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 64,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth about $1,346,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 117.4% during the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 34,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $74.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $473.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $127.05.

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.48 per share, with a total value of $382,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 725,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,407,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

