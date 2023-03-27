Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1,919.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,173 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

WFC stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

