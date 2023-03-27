Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Corning Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

