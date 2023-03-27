Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express stock opened at $159.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

