Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,063 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

